RHYTHM OF LOVE The MUSICAL
Welcome to Rhythm of Love the Musical, an electrifying new musical that will inspire you to dance and dream.
Welcome to Rhythm of Love the Musical, an electrifying new musical that will inspire you to dance and dream.
Our mission at Forever Standing Productions is to provide a platform for unique and diverse voices to tell stories that are interesting and relatable. We strive to challenge and inspire our audiences through thought-provoking and innovative performances.
Our team is made up of passionate and talented individuals, including producers, directors, writers, actors, production crew, designers, and technicians. Together, we work tirelessly to bring our productions to life.
Meet the team:
Artistic Director: Fracena Byrd
Chief Administrator/Producer: Lance Forrest
Choreographer: Doonie Primus and Zoie Summer
Vocals/Melody: Maia Wilson
1st AD/Production Manager: Cheryl Booker
Makeup Artist: Sophia Nabors
We are proud to partner with local businesses and organizations to bring our stories to life. Create exciting and unique events to introduce to our community. From theater performances to film productions, allowing us opportunities to nurture new collaborations.
We are thrilled to bring Rhythm of Love the musical to life, but we can't do it without your support! Your generous donation will directly fund the production costs, helping us create a spectacular experience for audiences.
When your inner voice says "Don't Do It"
Preparing one of the HOTTEST! show to hit the stage.
Rehearsing dancing in the streets.
Check out this great video
Premier of an original piece
Sewell Mill Cultural Center 2055 Lower Roswell Rd. Marietta, GA. 30068
7 Stage 1105 Euclid Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30307-1925
We invite you to experience Rhythm of Love the Musical.
As the 2024 Atlanta Fringe Festival winds down, it’s natural to reflect on the impactful, emotional, and inspiring times that we’ve all shared. We’re swapping must-see performances and unforgettable stories buzzing in theaters. One of our favorite ways of marking the incredible work of performances is by revealing the Festival Award winners.
The 2024 jurors and audiences had voted for Rhythm of Love the Musical at 7 Stages Theater in Atlanta, Georgia, the winners were announced. The spirit in the theater was of collective joy and excitement for everything that this year’s cohort has accomplished. Swells of applause, shouts, and tears erupted every time a winner was announced. Fringe Festival Diana B echoed this feeling in her opening remarks:
The date is approaching and we’re making preparations. Stay tune! Don’t miss out!
DaysDays
HrsHours
MinsMinutes
SecsSeconds
For inquiries about upcoming projects or our upcoming events, send us a message.
We will get back to you soon!
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Open today
09:00 am – 06:00 pm
